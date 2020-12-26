Fairytale Come Alive, Kylie Jenner Gifts Stormi Webster a Cinderella Carriage

Fairytale Come Alive, Kylie Jenner Gifts Stormi Webster a Cinderella Carriage

Stormi Webster’s life looks like something out of a fairytale as she received a real life Cinderella carriage from billionaire mum, Kylie Jenner.

Reality TV star and business mogul mum, posted different videos of the custom-made piece on her Instastories.

Stormi Webster who will be 3-years-old soon was a smiling tot as she rode around in her princess carriage.

Recall that Stormi received a humongous doll house for her second birthday and now she has a carriage to go with ott. She does gets the best gifts.

