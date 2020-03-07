Facebook shuts London office after employee is diagnosed with Coronavirus

Facebook said it is closing its London offices until Monday after a visiting employee from Singapore was diagnosed with the dreaded coronavirus (COVID-19).

“An employee based in our Singapore office who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 visited our London offices February 24-26, 2020,” Facebook said in a statement on Friday.

“We are therefore closing our London offices until Monday for deep cleaning and employees are working from home until then.”

The US tech giant also advised employees based in the affected area of its Singapore office to work from home until March 13. It said it had immediately closed the area for deep cleaning.