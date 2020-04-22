Facebook Messenger kid app hits 70 new countries

Social media giant Facebook is launching its Messenger Kids app in over 70 new countries today.

A help page on Facebook’s website lists Brazil, India and Japan among the countries where it would be unveiled, as the tech giant also announced a number of tweaks to how the app works.

According to Facebook, the expansion became necessary as children around the world are having to learn remotely while schools remain closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In new tweaks to the app, Parents can now opt in to letting their children control their own friend requests rather than having to manage every request on their behalf. However, parents will still receive notifications about the Messenger friends their children are making, and can override any connections they choose, Verge writes.

Also, parents will soon be able to approve an adult — such as a teacher, coach, or another parent — to manage a group chat with their children in it.

Finally, parents will also be able to opt-in to make their kids’ names and profile photos visible to friends of friends in the US, Canada, and Latin America.

Messenger Kids will start rolling out in the new markets today, Wednesday April 22. But while the new friend request and group functionality will be available in the US starting today, an international roll out will follow at a date to be announced.