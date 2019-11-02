Facebook, Instagram ban sexual emojis

Facebook and Instagram have banned the use of ‘sexual emojis’ such as the eggplant, peach and water drips.

The new rules state that the taboo emojis cannot be used to depict sexual activity and nude body parts can’t be covered up with the playful symbols.

The change is part of an update to Facebook’s Sexual Solicitation Community Standards which are aimed at sex workers who use the platforms to sell their services.

Social media users use the eggplant emoji to suggest a penis, a peach resembles buttocks and water drips are in reference to ejaculation.

Facebook has also stated that it is against the new policies to use the banned emojis to cover genitalia in pictures that are shared on the platforms.

The new rules come from section 16 of Community Standards, under ‘Sexual Solicitation.’

Facebook explained:

“People use Facebook to discuss and draw attention to sexual violence and exploitation. We recognise the importance of and want to allow for this discussion.

“We draw the line, however, when content facilitates, encourages or coordinates sexual encounters between adults.

“We also restrict sexually explicit language that may lead to solicitation because some audiences within our global community may be sensitive to this type of content and it may impede the ability for people to connect with their friends and the broader community.”