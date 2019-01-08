Facebook Deletes Page Aimed at Discrediting R. Kelly Accusers

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Facebook has taken down a page which attempted to discredit the women who came forward to tell the story of how they survived the disgraced singer, R. Kelly’s reign of terror.

According to the media house, the page called “Surviving Lies” surfaced on Facebook right after the finale of Surviving R. Kelly aired on Saturday night.

TMZ added that the“Surviving Lies” page was created by Kelly’s people. The page reportedly attacked R. Kelly accuser Asante McGee, who appeared in Surviving R. Kelly. The Facebook page made claims that McGee was working with the family of another girl, Joycelyn Savage, to extort the singer. The blog also added that the page also posted details of McGee’s arrest record.

But it didn’t take long before Facebook got wind of it and deleted the page.

“The Page violated our Community Standards and has been removed. We do not tolerate bullying or sharing someone’s private contact information and take action on content that violates our policies as soon as we’re aware,” a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement.

Progress!