Facebook Blogger Berates Bobrisky for his Mockery of Women Following Pregnancy Video

A Facebook blogger who goes by the username, Mavis Ishanqueen has verbally berated Bobrisky over his mockery of women with his latest pregnancy antic.

A few days ago, the popular cross dresser had posted a video sporting a fake bump and announcing that he was 2 weeks pregnant via social media.

While many took the post as a normal ‘Bobrisky’ antic, given that it’s not the first time he would make claims about female reproductive abilities ( he had previously announced that he menstruates and suffers cramps), this Facebook user wasn’t having it and wrote out a lengthy post on how Bobrisky has the best of both worlds and thrives on male privilege to get away with contents female folks cannot in the real world.

See her post below.

