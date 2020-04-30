Fabregas’ 95-year-old grandma recovers from coronavirus

Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas has announced that his great-grandmother has beaten coronavirus at the age of 95.

Earlier this month, the former Chelsea midfielder said his great-grandmother had been infected with the virus along with 70% of those in her nursing home in the Barcelona town of Arenys de Mar.

However, the 32-year-old said on Wednesday that she has miraculously beaten the virus.

“She has overcome coronavirus at 95 years of age,” Fabregas said on Twitter. “Yesterday the test came out negative!

“My great-grandmother is a super heroine but none of this would have been possible had it not been for the help of the nurses and doctors who are giving their lives at each moment so that we can all be better and live a little bit better during these difficult times.

“Thank you to all the people at Remei de Arenys de Munt for the great sacrifice they make for the elderly. All our respect!!! Nothing is impossible. Thank you!!!”

A World Cup winner and two time European champion with Spain , Fabregas has been in Monaco for the duration of the lockdown.

On Tuesday, the former Barcelona playmaker agreed to a significant pay cut in order to help Monaco deal with the financial crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak, sources told ESPN.

Fabregas, who still has more than two years left on his contract, decided alone to take a 30% monthly pay cut until further notice while also accepting a four month deferral and is using his own money to pay for the loss of earnings of the first-team staff who have been furloughed.

