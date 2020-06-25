Fabolous to Face Off Jadakiss in New Verzuz Instagram Battle

So, fans will watch Fabolous and Jadakiss go toe to toe in the next Verzuz battle.

Both rapper have spent the last two decades building a discography full of hip-hop classics. While Fabolous gave us tracks like “Into You” featuring Tamia/Ashanti, “Can’t Let You Go” with Mike Shorey and Lil Mo, and “Say Aah” with Trey Songz; Jadakiss has blessed fans with songs like “Why” with Anthony Hamilton, “We Gonna Make It” featuring Styles P, and “U Make Me Wanna” with Mariah Carey.

Now, they will compete for fans’ attention in the battle that became wildly successful in this pandemic.

The Verzuz battle will go down at 8 p.m. ET Monday, and can be streamed via Instagram Live or Apple Music. See their announcement below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

