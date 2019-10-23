Fabolous ft. Jeremih & Davido “Choosy” Hot Track For Summer

Fabolous is warming fans up for his Summertime Shootout 3 project.

The Brooklyn rapper has delivered the official video for “Choosy,” his latest single featuring Jeremih and Nigerian artist Davido. The visual was directed by Gerard Victor in the island country of Cape Verde, which paired well with the track’s Afro beats-inspired sound.

The track is expected to land on Fabolous’ Summertime Shootout 3, which will serve as the final installment of the mixtape series. Fabolous spoke about the effort in an August interview with Music Choice.

“It’s a blend of music that is meant to play like a playlist. That’s what I think mix tapes have really transitioned into,” he explained. “The start of the Summertime Shootout series was a little different, but now here we are in 2019 and just looking at where things are and how the music is being digested, I just wanted to—not change the music in any kind of way—but know how the music is being digested and give you music in that form. A lot of the music is really a vibe and I wanted to keep some of that energy that was going on now so that you can get into that vibe.”

Stay tuned as more details about the tape roll through.