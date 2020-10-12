Fabolous and Emily B Have Welcomed Their Baby Girl

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Fabolous and Emily B Have Welcomed Their Baby Girl

Fabolous and Emily B have welcomed the newest addition to their family, a daughter.

The longtime partners who already share two older children together, reportedly welcomed their third child on Sunday, October, 11, 2020.

New mum, Emily Bustamante welcomed her daughter a day after her 39th birthday which was on Saturday, October 10.

The former Love and Hip Hop star took to her Instagram story to share a couple of videos one of which was of her daughter, Tania Williams, 22, from a previous relationship, holding her baby sister in the hospital.

Congratulations to Fabolous and Emily B.

 

, , , ,

Related Posts

BBNaija’s Venita Forbids Cousin, Neo’s Relationship with Vee

October 12, 2020

Alex Ekubo Receives Range Rover Gift After Buying Mum a Car

October 12, 2020

Anthony Joshua hails #EndSARS protesters

October 12, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply