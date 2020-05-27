FAAN warns of long delays ahead of reopening of airports

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has said it has put in place arrangements on passenger facilitation, ahead of the resumption of flights in the country.

The General Manager Corporate Affairs of FAAN, Henrietta Yakubu, stated this while speaking at an aviation webinar organised by Women in Aviation (WIA) Nigeria with the theme: “Aviation: The New Norm in the post-COVID-19.”

Mrs Yakubu warned passengers to expect delays and long hours of checks and re-checks from when they arrive at the airport until they depart.

She said noted escorts of VIPs would no longer be allowed to follow their principals into the terminal.

“We are going to expect flight delays, flights will experience delays from checks and re-checks. If you are travelling, I will expect a potential traveller to leave home hours before his flight. Why do I say this?

“Because there is going to be a lot of checks in the front of the terminal we have been told that some may activities and procedures will take place in front of the terminal. So air travellers are expected to leave home very early so that they can get to the airport on time,” Yakubu said.

There has been pressure on the federal government to reopen the nation’s airspace with the easing of lockdown across the country.

But Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, said FG wouldn’t be rushed on the matter as safety of lives remains paramount.

