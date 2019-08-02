FAAN Official Nabbed for Stealing $600 from Pilgrim

Ramatu Luka, an official of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), has been arrested for allegedly stealing $600 belonging to a pilgrim at the Yola airport.

This was disclosed on Thursday in the state capital, Yola, by Suleiman Yahaya, spokesman of Adamawa police command.

According to him, Hafsat Mohammed, the pilgrim, was said to have raised the alarm when she discovered that the money was missing in her bag.

Yahaya said that Luka, who was on duty during screening, discovered pepper in the bag of Mohammed which she threatened to seize if she was not given bribe.

Mohammed was said to have given the FAAN official 10 Saudi riyal to allow her travel with the pepper.

“It was during the bribe negotiation that the lady took 600 U.S. dollars from the woman’s bag she was searching,” Yahaya said.

“When the pilgrim later discovered her money was missing, she raised alarm and the money was found in the possession of the FAAN staff member.”

Yahaya said the FAAN official hid the money inside her hair and used her barrette cap to cover it.

He said the case had been referred to CID for further investigation after which the suspect would be charged to court.