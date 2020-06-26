FAAN doubles Passenger service charge

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has concluded plans to increase Passenger Service Charge (PSC) by a whopping 100 per cent.

In the new regime effective from August 1, passengers are required to pay N2,000 as PSC, instead of the former N1000 for domestic flights.

Also, international passengers will now cough out $100 as opposed to the previous $50.

Managing Director of FAAN Capt Rabiu Yadudu made this known in a letter to all airlines dated June 22, 2020.

In the letter titled “Implementation of the approved new passenger service charge (PSC) effective August 1, 2020” with reference Ref: FAAN/HQ/MD/18E/VOL.86/72, it was stated that the decision was premised on approval by the Minister of Aviation in a letter referenced FMT/FMA/COM/T/69 dated August 3rd, 2017, which he said was sought with the intention to improve and upgrade airports infrastructure among others changes.

According to Yadudu, the last review of PSC on domestic route from N350 to N1000 and from $35 to $50 on the international route was on May 1, 2011, and March 21, 2011, respectively.

He stated:

“This does not correlate with the prevailing economic situation and the index to meet the needs of today and future growth in passenger traffic by FAAN and airport development, most especially for the airport upgrade to post COVID-19 standards.

“You will also wish to recall that Bi-Courtney Aviation Services, operators of the MM2 has for years been charging N2,500 as its PSC. Despite the operating PSC, some airlines recently moved operations from the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) handled by FAAN to the MMA2 because of the inability of FAAN to expand GAT.

“This increase will therefore afford FAAN the needed funds to upgrade our facilities to accommodate new airlines including the anticipated national carrier.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

