FAAN Axes Aviation Security Chiefs over Breach at Lagos Airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has indefinitely suspended the aviation security unit heads on duty when an unidentified man disrupted an Azman Air flight on Friday.

Henrietta Yakubu, FAAN general manager, public affairs, confirmed the development in a statement Saturday.

There was chaos among passengers aboard the Port Harcourt-bound flight after the man prevented the plane from leaving the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.

Yakubu said the suspension of the aviation security unit heads was pending the completion of an ongoing investigation into the incident.

“Following the unfortunate airside incursion at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on July 19, the authority has suspended indefinitely the aviation security unit heads,” she said in a statement.

“The personnel that were suspended were on duty when the incident occurred, pending completion of an ongoing investigation into the regrettable security infringement.

“The affected officers are the Airport Chief of Security, Mamman Mohammed Sadiku and International Terminal Security Officer, Oni Abiodun.

“Others are the Head of Department Domestic Terminal 2, Kenneth Okezie and Head of Department Domestic Terminal 1, Adebowale Ayodele.”

Yakubu added that Anne Enyinnaya-Egbadon, a FAAN general manager, had been detailed to take charge of security at the airport in the interim.

She said the current arrangement was aimed at ensuring an efficient and thorough investigation towards the recovery and sustenance of the airport’s proactive security integrity.