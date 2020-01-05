FA Cup: Wolves hold United, City cruise

Manchester United were forced to settle for a dour 0-0 draw at Wolves in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s troubled side didn’t manage a single shot on target in a domestic game for the first time in five years.

Easily beaten by Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday, United once again struggled to find any momentum and now face an unwanted replay at Old Trafford later in January.

At the Etihad Stadium, holders Manchester City started their bid to retain the trophy with a 4-1 victory against Port Vale.

City boss Pep Guardiola made seven changes, but Oleksandr Zinchenko got the scoring started against fourth-tier Vale after 20 minutes.

Port Vale striker Tom Pope had memorably mocked John Stones last year, claiming he would love to play against him after being underwhelmed by the City defender’s performance during an England match.

And with Stones returning for City after a month out with a hamstring injury, the 34-year-old Pope backed up his social media taunts by equalising with a glancing header in the 35th minute.

Sergio Aguero restored order when he fired City back in front with his 15th goal of the season three minutes before halftime.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis sealed the win from Stones’s flick in the 58th minute and Phil Foden got the fourth in the 76th minute.

Aston Villa and Brighton suffered embarrassing exits as the Premier League clubs paid the price for making a raft of team changes.

Watford blew a three-goal lead in a dramatic 3-3 draw against third-tier strugglers Tranmere, while Newcastle were held to a 1-1 draw by League One minnows Rochdale.

The pick of Sunday’s ties sees Liverpool face Merseyside rivals Everton at Anfield, while Arsenal host Leeds on Monday.