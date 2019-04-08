FA Cup: Watford Stun Wolves to Set up City Final

Watford produced one of the great FA Cup comebacks by coming from two goals down to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2 after extra time of a memorable semifinal at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Substitute Gerard Deulofeu proved Watford’s hero as he netted twice to take them to the FA Cup final for the first time in 35 years in astonishing fashion.

A first-half header from Matt Doherty and a dazzling piece of skill which saw Mexican Raul Jimenez chest down and volley home acrobatically just after the hour had looked set to be enough for Wolves to prevail in the all-Premier League clash.

Yet an equally virtuoso 79th-minute goal from Deulofeu – a magnificently executed curling chip – set up the amazing finale which saw Deeney blast home from the spot after being brought down by Leander Dendoncker in stoppage time.

Deeney had to cope with the nervous wait of a VAR review to determine whether the penalty should be awarded before he smashed it into the net.

Spanish international Deulofeu, who was brought on in the 66th minute, delivered the killer blow a minute before the break of extra time, driving past Conor Coady on the right before slipping the ball across John Ruddy and into the net.

The win earned Watford a final date on May 18 with overwhelming favourites Manchester City, who beat Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 in Saturday’s other semifinal.