FA Cup: United Beat Arsenal to Maintain Winning Streak

Alexis Sanchez came back to haunt former club Arsenal as he opened the scoring in Manchester United’s 3-1 FA Cup fourth-round win on Friday to maintain Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s 100 percent record as caretaker manager.

The Chilean was roundly booed on his first visit to the Emirates since moving to Old Trafford just over a year ago, but he showed why he was once in such high demand as he latched onto Romelu Lukaku’s pass before rounding Petr Cech and finishing from a narrow-angle for just his second goal of the season.

With Arsenal rocked by the goal, Nemanja Matic broke play in midfield and surged forward before freeing Lukaku down the right, allowing the big Belgian tee up Jesse Lingard for a cool finish in off the bottom corner.

Arsenal replied two minutes before the break, as Aaron Ramsey burrowed into the penalty area and his cross was eventually turned home by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gunners momentum in the search for an equaliser was disrupted by a lengthy delay when captain Laurent Koscielny took an accidental blow to the jaw from Lukaku’s boot and had to be replaced.

Having lost Sokratis Papastathopoulos to an early ankle injury, Unai Emery had to patch together a makeshift defence for the final half hour, but still opted to attack by introducing Mesut Ozil.

While Arsenal enjoyed the vast majority of possession and territory, they couldn’t get the equaliser as Sergio Romero produced a number of useful saves.

Solskjaer introduced Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial for the final 18 minutes and the latter delivered the knockout blow to Arsenal by smashing home the third after Cech had parried Paul Pogba’s shot.