FA Cup: Spurs, Newcastle into fourth round

Tottenham edged into the FA Cup fourth round as Giovani Lo Celso bagged a rare goal in their 2-1 win over Middlesbrough.

In the third round replay at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Lo Celso, on loan from Real Betis, got his second goal of the season and his first since a Champions League strike against Red Star Belgrade in November.

Tottenham’s second came when Argentina winger Erik Lamela sliced through the Middlesbrough defence before slotting home in the 15th minute.

George Saville got one back for Middlesbrough in the 83rd minute as Tottenham survived a tense finale to earn a trip to Southampton.

At St James’ Park, Newcastle wasted little time putting third-tier Rochdale to the sword as they booked a home date with League One side Oxford in the last 32 with a 4-1 win.

The Magpies were never in danger of an embarrassing exit, in front of controversial owner Mike Ashley, after Rochdale defender Eoghan O’Connell turned Matt Ritchie’s cross into his own net in the 17th minute.

Matty Longstaff doubled Newcastle’s lead with a clinical close-range finish three minutes later.

Miguel Almiron had put Newcastle in front in the 1-1 draw at Rochdale and he bagged the Magpies’ third goal this time, seizing on a misplaced pass from keeper Robert Sanchez and slotting home in the 26th minute.

In the 82nd minute, the beleaguered striker Joelinton converted a cross from debutant Tom Allan and showed his relief as he sprinted to hug Bruce on the touchline.

That ended the Brazilian striker’s 20-game goal drought and brought him a first goal at St James’ Park since his move from Hoffenheim last year.

Third-tier Shrewsbury earned a home tie against Premier League leaders Liverpool as Aaron Pierre’s 89th-minute strike clinched a surprise 1-0 win against Championship side Bristol City.

Manchester United host Wolves in their replay on Wednesday.