FA Cup: Perfect Five for Solskjaer as United Edge Reading

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer enjoyed a fifth straight win in as many games as interim manager of Manchester United when his side beat Reading 2-0 in the third round of the FA Cup at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The United legend had already guided the Red Devils to a run of four straight Premier League victories since being appointed coach after pugnacious former manager Jose Mourinho was sacked last month.

That winning run was maintained against second-tier strugglers Reading, with United, last season’s losing finalists, 2-0 up before half-time, thanks to goals from Juan Mata and Romelu Lukaku.

Mata gave United, 12-times winners of the Cup, the lead from the spot after referee Stuart Attwell, after a lengthy consultation with the video assistant referee, awarded the home side a penalty for a foul on Mata.

The Spanish midfielder then scored from the spot himself, sending Reading goalkeeper Anssi Jaakkola the wrong way.

Alexis Sanchez and Lukaku were both making their first United starts under Solskjaer the Chilean’s through-ball was latched onto by Lukaku, who rounded the goalkeeper and scored from a tight angle.

Elsewhere, an all-Premier League clash saw Brighton win 3-1 away to south coast rivals Bournemouth, while Marko Arnautovic and Andy Carroll – who replaced Arnautovic after 19minutes – made it 2-0 in the 90th minute.

Alvaro Morata bagged a brace as FA Cup holders Chelsea saw off Nottingham Forest 2-0 at Stamford Bridge, with Cesc Fabregas making his swansong appearance for the Blues.