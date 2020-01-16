FA Cup: Mata fires United past Wolves

Manchester United progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win over Wolves on Wednesday.

The win however came at a cost as star striker Marcus Rashford lasted less than 15 minutes on the field after coming on due to a back injury and is now a doubt for the trip to runaway leaders Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

The brief cameo from United’s top goalscorer coincided with the only goal of the game as Juan Mata’s clinical finish ensured United will travel to either Watford or Tranmere on January 26th.

Wolves put United out of the FA Cup last season and were unbeaten in five previous meetings between the sides since returning to the top flight in 2018.

“We are delighted to finally beat Wolves,” manager Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer said.

“We have had a few goes.”

Elsewhere, Cardiff set up a fourth-round visit to Reading by edging a seven-goal thriller against fourth-tier Carlisle United 4-3.