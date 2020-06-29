FA Cup: Man U v Chelsea, Arsenal v Man City in blockbuster semifinal

Manchester United will face Chelsea and Arsenal will play holders Manchester City in an all-star cast semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Both ties will be played at Wembley on the weekend of 18 and 19 July, with the final scheduled for Saturday, 1 August at the same venue.

The draw was made at half-time in the game between City and Newcastle, which Pep Guardiola’s side won 2-0 thanks to a Kevin de Bruyne penalty and a classy Raheem Sterling finish.

That game was taking place after Arsenal eliminated Sheffield United courtesy of Dani Ceballos’ 91st minute winner.

The semi-final between United and Chelsea is a repeat of the 2018 final, which was won by the Blues.

Sunday’s draw features three of the Cup’s four most successful sides, with Arsenal the record 13-time winners.

United, who beat Norwich to reach the last four, have won it 12 times, while Chelsea, who edged past Leicester in the quarter-finals, have eight wins.

