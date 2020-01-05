FA Cup: Liverpool reserves sink Everton, Lucas rescues Spurs

Liverpool inflicted fresh misery on Merseyside rivals Everton as a superb strike from teenager Curtis Jones sealed a 1-0 win in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.

Jones’ second half curler sent Anfield into ecstasy as the club’s youth academy graduates handed Everton an embarrassing derby defeat.

The 18-year-old is the youngest goalscorer for Liverpool in a Merseyside derby since Robbie Fowler in 1994.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Lucas Moura kept Tottenham’s FA Cup hopes alive with the equaliser in their 1-1 draw at second tier Middlesbrough, while Callum Hudson-Odoi got back in the groove as Chelsea cruised to a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Tottenham haven’t lifted a major trophy since 2008 when current Middlesbrough manager Jonathan Woodgate scored the League Cup winner against Chelsea.

Woodgate was on course to dent Tottenham’s bid to end that wretched run when Ashley Fletcher put Middlesbrough ahead in the second half at the Riverside Stadium.

But Brazilian winger Lucas headed the equaliser to send the tie to a replay in north London later in January.

At Stamford Bridge, Hudson-Odoi proved to be the Blues’ hero as he opened the scoring against the second tier side in the sixth minute, and his shot was parried straight to Ross Barkley to poke home at the back post.

Crystal Palace became the third Premier League club to be knocked out this weekend as second tier Derby won 1-0 at Selhurst Park, while Sheffield United avoided a non-league upset with a 2-1 win against AFC Fylde at Bramall Lane.