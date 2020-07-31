FA Cup Final: Why Chelsea will beat Arsenal – Owen

Former England international Michael Owen has given reasons why he thinks Chelsea will beat London rivals Arsenal in Saturday’s FA Cup final.

Both London sides square off at a behind-closed-doors Wembley, with Mikel Arteta and Frank Lampard both looking for their first piece of silverware.

Arsenal stunned Manchester City 2-0 in the semi-final, while Chelsea beat Manchester United 3-1 in the second semi-final to book their place.

There is a little more at stake for Arsenal who need to win to ensure qualification for next season’s Europa League.

No other teams have won the trophy more this century than Arsenal and Chelsea, who each have six wins to their name since 2000.

In their last FA Cup final meeting in 2017, Arsenal emerged 2-1 victors to collect their record 13th FA Cup triumph.

But former Liverpool and Real Madrid striker Owen anticipates proceedings could go slightly differently this time round.

“Looking at the game this time around, I believe Chelsea have the better squad and with the Premier League table and recent history both favouring Chelsea as well, I am going for a 2-1 win to the Blues which will hand Frank Lampard his first piece of silverware as a manager,” Owen told BetVictor .

Lampard won the trophy four times as a player, and is the sixth Chelsea manager to reach the final in his first season in charge.

Arteta also has three FA Cup winners medals in his cabinet – twice from his playing career with Arsenal, as well as one from last season’s triumph as a coach with Man City.

