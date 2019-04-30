F1 Legend Senna Mourned 25 Years after His Death

Twenty-five years after his tragic death in the San Marino Grand Prix, Formula One triple world champion Ayrton remains one of the country´s biggest sporting legends and is being remembered.

The anniversary of Senna’s death on Wednesday – dubbed “Senna Day” – will revive the sense of loss and bewilderment that followed the shocking crash on the Imola circuit in Italy on May 1, 1994, that took the 34-year-old’s life.

It will also serve as a bitter reminder that since Senna’s last title in 1991, there has never been a Brazilian world champion.

Charismatic and controversial, Senna was crowned the F1 world champion in 1988, 1990 and 1991 when he drove for McLaren. His death sparked an outpouring of grief around the world.

But his loss was felt acutely in Brazil where the sight of Senna, easily identifiable by his distinctive yellow crash helmet, taking the chequered flag, had been a rare source of joy for ordinary people struggling to make ends meet.

Such was his popularity among Brazilians that 25 years after his death Senna’s image continues to be used in advertising and social campaigns.

A survey in 2014 showed 47 percent of people in Senna’s home city of Sao Paulo ranked him as the biggest sporting name in the country. Football great Pele was a distant second.

Cultural and sporting events are planned for “Senna Day” at Sao Paulo’s Interlagos track.