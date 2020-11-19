Ezekwesili slams Nigerian government for threatening to sanction CNN

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on Ezekwesili slams Nigerian government for threatening to sanction CNN

A former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has reacted to the threat by the Nigerian government to sanction CNN.

The threat was issued by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, in reaction to a report by CNN on the alleged Lekki shooting of EndSARS protesters.

You can read Lai Mohammed’s statement here.

Reacting to the minister’s statement, Ezekwesili described it as comedic.

She wrote:

“Sanction CNN *laughs* But then again, it is not even funny because it is too serious a matter to allow for this comedy.

“What’s really the point of the ‘Independent’ Panels of Inquiry if the @NigeriaGov @FMICNigeria have already closed their minds to information based on evidence?” she tweeted.

,

Related Posts

Just In: Policeman killed as gunmen storm ex-Gov Dickson’s residence

November 19, 2020

Chief Coroner of LASUTH Calls on the Public to Come Identify Missing Persons

November 19, 2020

Bandits demand N100m to release abducted police officers

November 19, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply