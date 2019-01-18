‘Extremely Concerning’ – US Lawmaker Worried over ‘Harassment’ of Opposition in Nigeria

US Congressman Chris Smith says the reports of the harassment of opposition leaders in Nigeria are extremely concerning.

Smith appealed to stakeholders to be committed to peace, saying the elections are critical to the future of the country and should therefore be free and fair, TheCable writes.

“Reports of President Muhamadu Buhari’s apparent crackdown on non-violent protests and harassment of opposition leaders are extremely concerning, as well as the ongoing violence that has been perpetrated by extremists, particularly in the Middle Belt region,” he said.

“The violence must be stopped, along with any subversion of the electoral process. The Nigerian government must see to free and fair elections, which this resolution calls for.”

A member of the subcommittee on Africa – Karen Bassm, said: “It is in the best interest of the United States to maintain a strong bilateral relationship with a politically stable, democratic, and economically sound Nigeria that can play a leadership role in the region and the continent more broadly.”

“A credible, transparent and peaceful election this coming February would further consolidate democratic gains achieved over the last two decades. Nigerians are deeply committed to democracy and ensuring transparency in electoral preparations, which would build public confidence in the electoral process.

“This resolution sends the message that the people of the United States will continue to stand with the people of Nigeria in support of peace and democracy.”