Extortion: Shehu Sani, accuser to face EFCC

Embattled former Kaduna lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has told his interrogators at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) that he did not demand $20,000 (about N7.2million) from businessman Sani Dauda.

He expressed readiness for a face-to-face interaction with Sani Dauda, who is the Chairman/ CEO of ASD Motors at the trial to prove his innocence.

The EFCC, which arrested the former Kaduna Central senator, insisted that it acted on a petition from Dauda.

A top source close t the case told The Nation:: “During interrogation by our detectives and in his written statement, Sani said he did not collect $20,000 from the Chairman/ CEO of ASD Motors, Alhaji Sani Dauda.

“He also said since he does not work with EFCC, he could not have asked for cash to intercede on a case on Dauda’s behalf with the Acting EFCC chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Magu.

“Although he admitted knowing the car dealer and commiserating with him over an incident in November 2019, he said he was prepared to protect his integrity before detectives and in court.”

Asked of the next step, the source said: “Detectives will engage Dauda on Thursday (today) and the Senator. We have asked him to bring all relevant documents on the transactions between the two parties.

“We are also screening the contents of telephone messages between the senator and Dauda. We have two parallel claims. It is our job as investigators to sieve the information at our disposal.

It was also learnt that the EFCC may invite Bureau De Change operators who allegedly served as intermediaries.