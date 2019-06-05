Explosion on New ‘James Bond’ Movie Set Injures Crew Member

Yet another person has been injured on the set of the ongoing James Bond productions.

According to this report and the franchise’s official Twitter page, an on-set “controlled explosion” carried out on Tuesday caused damage to the 007 Stage at the UK’s Pinewood Studios. The tweet added that no one was injured on set, but one crew member who was outside the stage sustained “a minor injury.”

During the filming of a controlled explosion on the set of Bond 25 today at Pinewood Studios, damage was caused to the exterior of the 007 Stage. There were no injuries on set, however one crew member outside the stage has sustained a minor injury. pic.twitter.com/8O9tOgwMYK — James Bond (@007) June 4, 2019

“There were three huge explosions and it’s blown part of the Bond stage roof off and some wall panels off the stage,” a source told The Sun. “There were three loud explosions, one after another, and a member of the crew was lying on the floor outside the building injured.”

Following the explosion, the set was reportedly placed on lockdown.

And this comes weeks after Daniel Craig was injured on set in Jamaica.

The Cary Fukunaga-directed film is set to hit theaters April 8, 2020. Craig will star alongside Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch, and Léa Seydoux.