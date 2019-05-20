Exotic Cars, iPhones Others Seized as EFCC Arrests Yahoo Boys in Delta [Photos]

Exotic cars and other expensive gadgets have been recovered as operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission [EFCC] raided suspected internet fraudsters (Yahoo boys) in Delta State.

The EFCC carried out the raid in collaboration with men from the Benin Zonal on Friday 17, 2019 at Sapele, Delta State.

According to the EFCC, the suspects were arrested following an intelligence report a day after operatives from Abuja had nabbed two suspected internet fraudster in Ughelli, Delta State.

Items recovered from the suspects include laptop computers, iPhones, phones, ATM cards and three exotic vehicles. The cars are Benz C350, Benz ML 350 and Chrysler 300.

The raid on the internet fraudsters is one in the series by operatives of the Commission in line with the directive of the acting Executive Chairman of the Commission, Ibrahim Magu to rid the entire country of internet fraud and cybercrime.

According to the anti-graft agency, the suspects have made useful statements and will be charged to court upon completion of investigation.