Excitement Over #BBNaija Star Tacha Akide's Ghana Visit

Nigerians can’t stop talking about Tacha’s royalty treatment in Ghana.

Recall that the Big Brother Naija star is currently visiting Ghana where she’s being hosted by the famous owner of Despite Media Group, Dr. Osei Kwame.

She was received by traditional dancers and fans at the airport, before being chauffeured by an entourage. And her fans, plus fans all over the continent, have since been celebrating her, especially because of how high she has risen ever since her disqualification from the Big Brother Naija Show.

