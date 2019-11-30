Excitement Over #BBNaija Star Tacha Akide’s Ghana Visit

Nigerians can’t stop talking about Tacha’s royalty treatment in Ghana.

Recall that the Big Brother Naija star is currently visiting Ghana where she’s being hosted by the famous owner of Despite Media Group, Dr. Osei Kwame.

She was received by traditional dancers and fans at the airport, before being chauffeured by an entourage. And her fans, plus fans all over the continent, have since been celebrating her, especially because of how high she has risen ever since her disqualification from the Big Brother Naija Show.

See the reactions:

How can I sleep tonight? My students graduated and my baby gal Tacha was given a Royal and Presidential welcome in Ghana. The DISQUALIFIED became the OVER-QUALIFIED. My joy is full indeed. If I die tonight, I will definitely make Heaven. 😂@Symply_Tacha#TachaXDespiteGOC pic.twitter.com/AuqYxFT2AN — 🔱🔱Tacha's ADVOCATE/Night Shift Titan🔱🔱 (@DegreesQueen) November 30, 2019

Tacha is very pretty in person gosh her skin is on point and a very humble person. I wish I can spend the whole day with her (which I did) but still not satisfied. If u are not a Titan u are missing out. #AkwaabaTacha #TachaXDespiteGOC pic.twitter.com/7ixE8yW5Z6 — rima (@rima89982622) November 29, 2019