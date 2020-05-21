Ex-Trump lawyer, Michael Cohen, to be released from prison

emmanuel

Michael Cohen, former lawyer to President Donald Trump, is to be released from prison on Thursday to home confinement due to Covid-19 concerns.

Cohen, 53, is serving a three-year sentence for lying to Congress and campaign finance fraud.

New York is the epicentre of the pandemic in the US and the minimum-security prison where Cohen is detained has had a number of confirmed cases.

The US federal bureau of prison reports that 2,265 inmates and 188 staff have tested positive for Covid-19 nationwide, while 58 inmates have died due to the virus.

Earlier this month, another former Trump aide, ex-campaign chairman Paul Manafort, was released from prison to serve the remainder of his custodial term at home due to Covid-19 fears.

Manafort, who was convicted of conspiracy and fraud charges, had served a little over a year of his seven-and-a-half year sentence.

Cohen – who was originally due to walk free in November 2021 – was expected to remain in quarantine for two weeks before early release.

