Ex-Trump Lawyer Cohen to Testify to Congress in February

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on Ex-Trump Lawyer Cohen to Testify to Congress in February

President Donald Trump may soon have more stinging problems that the border wall after his former lawyer Michael Cohen agreed to testify in Congress next month.

Lawmakers made the announcement Thursday, in what is a potential new threat to the Republican president as the Russia collusion investigation increasingly menaces his White House.

The newly Democrat-controlled House Oversight Committee said Thursday that Cohen will testify in a public session on February 7.

“I thank Michael Cohen for agreeing to testify before the Oversight Committee voluntarily,” Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings said in a statement.

Trump had described Cohen as a ‘rat’ after he was sentenced to three years in prison last year and agreed to cooperate with the prosecution.

,

Related Posts

‘No Life Lost in Lagos Train Accident’ – NRC

January 11, 2019

Breaking: Emir of Lafia is Dead

January 10, 2019
Mugabe

Suitcase Containing $150,000 Cash Stolen from Mugabe

January 10, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *