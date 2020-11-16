Ex-Super Eagles midfielder Chris Obodo, released by kidnappers

A former Super Eagles midfielder, Christian Obodo, who was reportedly kidnapped on Sunday evening by gunmen in a Delta community, has been freed by his abductors.

The ex-international was reportedly abducted by gunmen along the Refinery Road in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State alongside a female friend when he stopped by to buy bananas.

Sunday’s incident made it the second time the ex-player was kidnapped in the country.

But sources from the southern city say Obodo and the lady friend were released by their captors on Sunday night.

It was also gathered that the footballer, who retired recently from a Greek Football Club, paid undisclosed ransom before he was freed around 10:30pm on Sunday.

Confirming the release of Obodo to journalists in Warri on Monday, one of his longtime friends, Big Sam, said,

“He has been released. He was released last night. I met him this morning. The town is becoming more unsafe. We are glad that he is back home.”

