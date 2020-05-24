Ex-Spurs boss, Harry Redknapp, set for Super Eagles Job

Veteran English manager Harry Redknapp is being considered as the next manager of Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

This comes amid the ongoing contract saga between present Eagles coach Gernot Rohr and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Rohr sees his contract expire at the end of the month and there is serious doubt over the German’s future.

As the speculations escalate, a Nigeria source told the Star : “The feeling is Harry Redknapp will be coming to manage Nigeria soon.’’

Redknapp, 73, has never tried his hand at international management despite being heavily linked with the England job back in 2012.

After leaving Tottenham Hotspurs in 2012, Redknapp has taken charge of QPR and Birmingham. He also managed Bournemouth, West Ham, Portsmouth and Southampton.

He is credited with the discovery of top English talents including Frank Lampard, Joe Cole and Rio Ferdinand during his days at West Ham.

Sceptics may however point to the fact that he hasn’t got international experience as a manager, in addition to the fact that he’s now 73-years-old and may not have the required energy and motivation for the job.

The NFF has yet to comment on the speculation.

