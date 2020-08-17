Ex-Spain King, Juan Carlos, living in UAE

Banished Spain’s former king Juan Carlos has been living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) since 3 August, the Spanish royal palace has confirmed.

On 3 August, Juan Carlos made the shock announcement that he was leaving Spain amid a corruption investigation that has rocked the royal palace.

A spokesman for the palace said the 82-year-old travelled to the UAE on 3 August “and he remains there”, the BBC writes.

The ex-king’s finances are under scrutiny in a major corruption probe, though he denies any wrongdoing and has said he is available if prosecutors need to interview him.

Earlier this month, he announced the move in a letter to his son, King Felipe, to whom he handed the throne six years ago.

He said at the time was making the decision “in the face of the public repercussions that certain past events in my private life are generating” and in the hope of allowing his son to carry out his functions as king with “tranquillity”.

It was first reported that he had travelled to the Dominican Republic, but Spanish media later said he had arrived in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE.

The former king is reported to be close to a number of key figures including the UAE’s de facto leader, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan.

