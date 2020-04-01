Ex-Somali PM, Nur Hussein, dies from COVID-19

A former Somali Prime Minister, Nur Hussein died on Wednesday in the United Kingdom from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Hussein’s family confirmed the death at King’s College Hospital in London – one week after he contracted the deadly virus.

The former prime minister served between November 2007 and February 2009 in the transitional government of Somalia.

His death has already stirred reactions back home, with current Somali Prime Minister, Hassan Khaire, mourning him.

“My deepest condolences to the people of Somalia and to the family of former Prime Minister who died in London,” Khaire said in a statement.

“I pray to Allah to let his soul rest in peace,”

Over 900,000 have been diagnosed with the flu-like virus worldwide with about 40,000 deaths.