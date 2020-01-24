Ex-soldier busted in Imo Kidnap, robbery ring

Operatives from the Imo State Police Command have arrested an ex-soldier, Usman Abubakar and busted his gang of armed robbers.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Fafowora, who paraded the suspects at the Imo state police command on Thursday, said men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) had on December 25, last year arrested one Boniface Njom Nwachukwu (48 years old) in connection with a robbery incident on 25/05/2019 where SARS operatives arrested four soldiers over an armed robbery incident.

He said that they robbed their victims (husband and wife) of their Toyota Avalon, inflicted serious injuries on them and parted with their valuables, adding that one of the suspects, Boniface Njom bought the robbed car at the rate of N200,000 from the suspects.

After collecting the N200,000, the dismissed soldier (EX-09NA/63/325) in connivance with other gangs illegally arrested Mr. Boniface alleging that he was buying stolen vehicle and was released after he paid another N200,000, Daily Trust writes.

The soldier, who was handed over to the military, was court-marshalled and found guilty of the armed robbery and was officially handed over to SARS on 25/12/2019.

The vehicle used in the robbery is an Ash coloured Gulf car with two different plate Nos. RLU 824 SG and WER 824 SG which have been recovered.

Fafowora said that both suspects have confessed to the crime.

Also paraded were members of a gang member of serial kidnappers and armed robbers, who terrorized Owerri metropolis such as Naze, Ikenegbu, Egbu, Mbaise and Umuahia Roads.

The Police chief said that on different dates and time, they kidnapped about 10 victims, including one Barr. O. K. Ezigbo ‘m’, a lecturer at Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri and collected ransom ranging from N2million to N3million from victims’ relatives before their release.

He added that one Anthony Chinedu Ofurum and Anugo Chibuike were rescued unhurt from the kidnappers’ den after exchange of gun duel with the kidnappers who fled and left the victims while some died in the process.