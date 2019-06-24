Ex-Saraki Aide Withdraws from Lawan Media Team

Olu Onemola has stepped down from his position as special assistant to the senate president on new media.

Onemola, who held same position while working for Bukola Saraki, former senate president, was appointed by Ahmad Lawan on June 19.

However, his appointment and that of others who worked for Saraki sparked controversy among supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In an internal memo to Lawan, Onemola said he would want to be excused “from taking up this national assignment” because of the controversy it has generated.

“As an individual who prides myself in always setting a high standard and significant precedents I feel honoured to have been asked to fill this vital role in the service of our great country,” he said.

“I thank you sir, for the offer to continue on to serve and promote the work of the 9th Senate of the Federal Republic which I am sure is home out of your patriotic desire to serve the Nigerian people.

“However, at this time, given my personal antecedents, and the controversy that this has generated, I would respectfully like to be excused from taking up this national assignment.

“It is my hope that whoever does fill this role, builds upon what we have started in terms of opening up the activities of the Nigerian Senate to the public.

“I will be ready and available in whatever way to give my recommendations if and when requested as the new team begins its work.

“I have communicated my decision to the Chief of Staff, Babagana Muhammad Aji, and I wish the new team all the best as they work to meet the demands of the Nigerian people.”

This is coming days after the senate president had withdrawn the appointment of Festus Adedayo as his special adviser on media and publicity.