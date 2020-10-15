Ex-Presidential aspirant Adamu Garba threatens to sue Twitter’s Jack Dorsey for backing #EndSARS

A former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba has threatened to drag Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to court for supporting the #EndSARS protests.

This was after Jack Dorsey tweeted to show solidarity with the protests which started as a call for an end to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

Adamu Garba who reacted to his tweet said that the demand to end SARS has been met by authorities.

He insisted that what is still regarded as #EndSARS protests are a political agitation capable of breaching the peace in the country.

He wrote:

“Dear @jack, It’ll do you a lot more good if you stay away from Nigerian Politics. You should know that the so-called #EndSARS protest have transformed into political agitation, capable of breaking law & order in our country. You should not be a moral & financial sponsor to this.

“This is Nigeria, most of the demands initially presented was attended to by the responsible authorities. SARS no longer exist in this country. Your support for a disbanded entity was a needless interference. We cannot allow killings again in Nigeria in the name of protests.

“I Understand that this may play well to your business, you have more content, more people & more activity on your platform, but to us is about life, peace & security of our dear Country, we cannot allow you to be part of the people sponsoring disorder. We need peace & prosperity. i can see you are even sharing a link for people to donate money for this protest, an event capable of escalation beyond our already overstretched security management.

“If this protest continued to evolved into disorder (hopefully not). As a Nigerian citizen, we’ll meet in court Thank you. @jack”.

