Ex-Presidential aide, Omokri, rates character over degree

A former presidential aide and Twitter activist, Reno Omokri, on Saturday opined that having good character is better than owning a degree or having a skill.

Omokri made this known on Twitter on Saturday night, arguing that an employee with good character will keep his job above those with good degrees and skills if a company is downsizing.

Continuing with his nuggets, he wrote:

“When an office wants to downsize, the first to go are those with good degrees, but not the best silks or character. Next are those with good skills, but not the best character. Amongst degrees, skill and character, character is highest. Ensure you have it.”

When an office wants to downsize, the first to go are those with good degrees, but not the best silks or character. Next are those with good skills, but not the best character. Amongst degrees, skill and character, character is highest. Ensure you have it#RenosNuggets #EndSARS — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) December 19, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

