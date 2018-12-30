Ex-President Shagari Buried in Sokoto

The remains of Nigeria’s former President, Shehu Shagari, has been laid to rest at his private residence in his hometown, Shagari Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Shagari passed away on Friday, December 28, at the National Hospital in Abuja after a brief illness. He was 93.

Nigeria’s first executive president, Shagari was laid to rest after the prayers led by Professor Shehu Galadanchi, a former Vice-Chancellor at Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto.

His corpse arrived at the Sultan Abubakar airport, Sokoto on Saturday morning after earlier departure from Abuja.

The body was received at the airport by Governor Aminu Tambuwal, members of the state executive council and other dignitaries on its way to his final resting place in Shagari Local Government of Sokoto State.

State governors, Ministers, lawmakers and captains of industry were in the north-west state to witness the burial.