Ex NSA, Sambo Dasuki, regains freedom after 4 years

The former National Security Adviser (NSA), Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd), has been released from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) after spending more than four years in detention.

Dasuki has been in detention since June 2015 over illegal disbursement of security funds and threat to national security.

Despite a series of court orders granting him freedom, including the ECOWAS court, he was kept in the custody of DSS.

But he was released by the state police on Tuesday in Abuja, following the directives of the Federal Government.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and lawyer to the former NSA, Ahmed Raji, confirmed the release of his Colonel Sambo Dasuki.

