Ex-NNPC manager shot dead at home

A former manager with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Chief Gregory Duruiheakor, has been killed by suspected assassins.

Duruiheakor, who hailed from Atta in Njaba Local Government Area, was shot at his home in New Owerri area of Owerri, the Imo State capital, The Nation reports.

One of his kinsmen confirmed the incident. “We are still shocked about Chief Duruiheakor’s death. Information we got is that they shot him in the chest and he died immediately. It is sad and we have called on the police to investigate this.”

Police spokesman Orlando Ikeokwu confirmed the incident, saying Duruiheakor died before he got to the hospital.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

