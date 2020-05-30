Ex-NNPC GMD, Maikanti Baru, is dead

Maikanti Baru, the immediate past group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), is dead.

His demise was disclosed by Mele Kyari, the current GMD of the nation’s oil company.

“My brother, my friend and my mentor, Dr Maikanti Kachalla Baru, immediate past GMD of NNPC died late last night,” Kyari said.

“He was of exemplary character and disposition. May Allah forgive him and have mercy upon him.”

Baru was appointed NNPC GMD by President Muhammadu Buhari in July 2016, a position he held up until 2019, before being replaced by Kyari.

He was 60 years old and just two months shy of his 61st birthday.

A graduate of mechanical Engineering from Ahmadu Bello University, the Baru proceeded to obtain a doctorate in Computer Aided Engineering from the University of Sussex in the United Kingdom.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

