Ex-Nigerian international, Philip Osondu dies at 48

Former Nigerian footballer, Philip Osondu is reportedly dead.

Osondu died in Belgium after going to the hospital to be examined on Thursday, The Nation reports.

Sources say he went to the hospital after he felt unwell at work. He died at 48.

The former RSC Anderlecht and RWDM midfielder featured regularly for the youth teams of Nigeria, but never reached the senior national team.

In 1987, he participated in the World U-16 tournament in Canada where Nigeria reached the final but then lost on penalties to the Soviet Union.

He got the World Cup Golden Ball as best player of the tournament.