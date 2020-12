Capt. Mukhtar Shuaibu Usman, the immediate-past Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, has died at the age of 64.

The news of his death was shared in a statement issued on the official Twitter handle of the NCAA on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Capt. Usman died on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at a hospital in Zaria, Kaduna State, after a brief illness.

