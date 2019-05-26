Ex-Minister of Police Affairs, Yakubu Lame, is Dead

A former minister of police affairs, Ibrahim Yakubu Lame, is dead.

Lame, who became a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was said to have died on Saturday night, at a Turkish hospital in Abuja, where he had been on admission for some weeks.

He has since been buried in the federal capital territory (FCT), according to Islamic rites.

Leading the tributes to the late minister is Senate President Bukola Saraki, who in a statement by his media aide, Yusuph Olaniyonu, hailed him as “an astute educationist, parliamentarian and a patriotic Nigerian who played leading roles in the socio-political development of the country.”

“Senator Lame was a man of many parts. He rose from humble beginning into national limelight. His contributions to the upliftment of the nation’s education, party politics and the Nigeria Police remain legendary. We shall all miss him,” Saraki said.

Lame, a governorship aspirant in Bauchi State, held the traditional title of ‘Santurakin Bauchi’, until his death.

He was elected a senator in the aborted third republic in 1992, and was later appointed a senior special assistant by former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 1999.

He later became the minister of police affairs during the late president Umaru Yar’Adua’s administration.