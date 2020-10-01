Ex-Minister declared wanted for ‘stripping’ workers

Police in Delta State have declared former minister of State for Education Kenneth Gbagi wanted.

This comes in the wake of petitions calling for his arrest and prosecution for alleged dehumanisation of four workers at his Signatious Hotel in the Effurun area of the state.

Police spokesman Onome Onovwakpoyeya said on Wednesday that the State Police Commissioner Hafiz Inuwa earlier invited Gbagi over the allegations, but Gbagi asked to honour the invitation on a later date, saying he had pressing obligations.

Over 48 hours after he defaulted, the Command declared him wanted, urging members of the public with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

The ex-minister has been in the news for about two weeks over the stripping of his four hotel workers naked for alleged theft.

