Ex-Marseille President, Pape Diouf, dies of Coronavirus

The Coronavirus pandemic took another devastating toll on football after former Marseille president Pape Diouf has died aged 68 from the virus.

Diouf, who was born in Chad but had French and Senegalese citizenship, led the club between 2005-2009 and helped build the side that lifted the Ligue 1 title in 2010.

A family source said he was set to leave Dakar for Nice earlier on Tuesday to be treated for Covid-19 in France but the plane never left Senegal.

Diouf was also a journalist and a football agent before taking over at the Stade Velodrome at a time when he was the only black president of a club in the top five European leagues.

Players, including former Marseilles and Arsenal stars Samir Nasri and Bacary Sagna, have sent in tributes following his death.