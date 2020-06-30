Ex-Liverpool defender hospitalised after knife attack

Former Liverpool right-back Andre Wisdom has been hospitalised after he was knifed and robbed at Toxteth, Merseyside as he went to visit a relative.

While there are no eyewitnesses to the incident, it is believed Wisdom, 27, who now plays for Derby County, was stabbed while getting out of his car.

“He’s been stabbed and is in hospital,” his sister said.

“He’s stable and my other brother is on his way there. It’s crazy. I can’t believe it.”

A statement from Derby County said: “Andre Wisdom has been the victim of an unprovoked assault and robbery. He sustained injuries which resulted in him being admitted to hospital.”

The attack came hours after Wisdom and teammates celebrated promotion-chasing Derby’s Saturday’s 2-1 Championship win over Reading.

A source said: “It’s awful news. He must have been on a high after his team played so well.

“To then have something like this happen is just tragic. It was totally unprovoked.

“It’s impossible to imagine what his family must be going through.

“All his fans wish him a speedy recovery and hopefully he’ll be back on the pitch again soon.”

Wisdom was praised by fans after Saturday’s win, in which Derby skipper Wayne Rooney got the winner.

One tweeted: “Only one Man of the Match for me — what a performance from Andre Wisdom.”

